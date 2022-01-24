Sports

NC A&T wins Sports Band of the Year from HBCU Sports poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine is the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.

Every year HBCUsports.com asks readers to vote on the best marching band in the nation.


This year, NC A&T's band took home top prize after receiving more than 50 percent of the vote. NC A&T had 223,000 votes with the second Alabama State receiving just 156,000.

The poll was conducted on the site from Jan. 14-Jan. 21.


This is the second time the Blue and Gold Marching Machine has won the award. In addition to the bragging rights, HBCU Sports will donate $2,500 to the band program.
