NC A&T wins Sports Band of the Year from HBCU Sports poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine is the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.Every year HBCUsports.com asks readers to vote on the best marching band in the nation.This year, NC A&T's band took home top prize after receiving more than 50 percent of the vote. NC A&T had 223,000 votes with the second Alabama State receiving just 156,000.The poll was conducted on the site from Jan. 14-Jan. 21.This is the second time the Blue and Gold Marching Machine has won the award. In addition to the bragging rights, HBCU Sports will donate $2,500 to the band program.