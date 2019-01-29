NC Attorney General to talk strategies for ending rape kit backlog

RALEIGH (WTVD) --North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is scheduled to hold a press conference about the state's strategy for testing backlogged rape kits.
Stein will be joined by state lawmakers and the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
You can watch the press conference live here at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Fayetteville Police Department announced it had made an arrest in a rape that happened in 1987.
That arrest was possible thanks to funding that allowed investigators to test backlogged rape kits.
Lt. John Somerindyke of the Fayetteville Police Department will be at Tuesday's press conference.