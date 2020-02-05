A North Carolina-based pilot was shot and killed while he was standing outside a nightclub in Puerto Rico.
Matthew Stapula, a pilot for American Airlines, was outside of a nightclub in San Juan when he got caught in crossfire. Club bouncers and the customer were exchanging shots. The customer was also killed.
"He was the most caring and giving person, and he would help anyone," his wife, Michelle Stapula, told WSOC. "It didn't matter who it was."
The family hopes an autopsy will help determine who fired the shot that killed Stapula, 48.
All four bouncers were cleared to carry weapons. It's not clear if one of the bouncers killed Stapula.
NC-based pilot killed in gun battle in Puerto Rico
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News