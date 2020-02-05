NC-based pilot killed in gun battle in Puerto Rico

The family hopes an autopsy will help determine who shot the man.

A North Carolina-based pilot was shot and killed while he was standing outside a nightclub in Puerto Rico.

Matthew Stapula, a pilot for American Airlines, was outside of a nightclub in San Juan when he got caught in crossfire. Club bouncers and the customer were exchanging shots. The customer was also killed.

"He was the most caring and giving person, and he would help anyone," his wife, Michelle Stapula, told WSOC. "It didn't matter who it was."

The family hopes an autopsy will help determine who fired the shot that killed Stapula, 48.

All four bouncers were cleared to carry weapons. It's not clear if one of the bouncers killed Stapula.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimedeadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DMV makes millions by selling your personal information
Gas leak causes closure on Cary Parkway
3 hospitalized after being stabbed in Wake Forest
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
VIDEO: Man fires gun at security guard outside Fayetteville sports bar
State of the Union 2020: Read Pres. Trump's remarks
On average, 10 people get shot every month in Raleigh
Show More
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Missing woman believed to have died 'dumpster diving': Police
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
ABC11 listening tour stops in Johnston County ahead of NC primary
'More needs than we do funding,' Durham Public Schools says
More TOP STORIES News