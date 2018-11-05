North Carolina boy finds pin inside mini Snickers after trick-or-treating

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl bites into candy with pin after trick-or-treating (Shutterstock)

SALISBURY, N.C. --
A father says his 12-year-old son bit into a straight pin that was inside of the child's Halloween candy in North Carolina.

News outlets report the boy bit into a mini Snickers and that something stuck the roof of his mouth. The father says it was a straight pin with no head.

Capt. John Sifford says the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It was determined that a child was stuck with a needle, but authorities say he was unsure of which house he may have received the candy from.

He was treated for a minor injury.

The father said he told his children he'll buy them candy for Halloween from now on.

The video in the player above is from a related story.

Girl bites into candy with pin after trick-or-treating
The girl's mother told police the 12-year-old was trick-or-treating at a park where motorists were giving candy to children.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC counties under risk of damaging winds, tornado on Tuesday
Wake Co. parents protest school district reassignment plan
Man shot inside Raleigh home
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash on wedding day
Fayetteville's new minor league baseball team named the Woodpeckers
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Gas leak causes large house explosion in Pennsylvania
Show More
2 million North Carolinians take part in early voting
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Newton, McCaffrey lead Panthers past Bucs 42-28
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
More News