SALISBURY, N.C. --A father says his 12-year-old son bit into a straight pin that was inside of the child's Halloween candy in North Carolina.
News outlets report the boy bit into a mini Snickers and that something stuck the roof of his mouth. The father says it was a straight pin with no head.
Capt. John Sifford says the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.
It was determined that a child was stuck with a needle, but authorities say he was unsure of which house he may have received the candy from.
He was treated for a minor injury.
The father said he told his children he'll buy them candy for Halloween from now on.
