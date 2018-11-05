A father says his 12-year-old son bit into a straight pin that was inside of the child's Halloween candy in North Carolina.News outlets report the boy bit into a mini Snickers and that something stuck the roof of his mouth. The father says it was a straight pin with no head.Capt. John Sifford says the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.It was determined that a child was stuck with a needle, but authorities say he was unsure of which house he may have received the candy from.He was treated for a minor injury.The father said he told his children he'll buy them candy for Halloween from now on.