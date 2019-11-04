11-year-old dies after church Halloween event in North Carolina

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (AP) -- An 11-year-old boy who attended a church Halloween event in North Carolina has been fatally injured.

New outlets report Noah Chambers was pronounced dead Sunday, two days after being hit by a vehicle in Oak Ridge. He was attempting to cross the road at the "trunk-or-treat" event at Bethel United Methodist Church.

Chambers was a student at Rockingham County Middle School. Principal Moriah Dollarhite says crisis counselors will be at the school Monday to help students. A statement also says the school will hold a moment of silence, and students will have the opportunity to make cards for the family.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the driver who struck Chambers was not speeding or impaired. No charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nchalloweentrick or treatchild killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in double shooting at Raleigh apartment
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Puppy stolen from rescue group event in Holly Springs found
Freeze warning issued for parts of central NC Monday morning
Man dies in moped crash in Smithfield
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Student hires 'hitman" to kill school staff member
Show More
Steve Webb, founder of Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More, dead at 81
Roads, trails impacted by the City of Oaks Marathon
NY football coach suspended because team won by too much
Shots ring out in Durham hours after stop the violence events
7-year-old Chicago girl recovering after being shot Halloween night
More TOP STORIES News