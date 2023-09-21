NC legislators set to vote on state budget that lowers income tax

Medicaid expansion received bipartisan support and is tied to the passage of the state budget.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are set to vote on the state budget later today after reaching an agreement between both the House and Senate was reached this week.

Their $30 billion spending plan impacts everything from education, taxes and healthcare.

New casino and regulation of video gambling machines has been removed from the final draft of the budget after lawmakers could not come to an agreement.

Another important part of the proposed budget is lower personal income taxes, dropping the rate from 4.75% to 3.99% after 2025.

That means more than half a million North Carolinians remain without coverage.

Republicans are using their supermajority status in both chambers, but legislators say they have reached an agreement.

"I think it's appropriate that we're now able to transition and talk about what a great budget this is. What it's going to do for North Carolinians from one end of the state to the other," Speaker of the House Tim Moore said.

Speaker Moore believes there will be full Republican support on the vote with also some democratic backing.

That vote is expected later this morning.