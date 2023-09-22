NC Senate voting on state budget, would go to governor next | LIVE

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Republican-controlled NC Senate is slated to give final approval on the state budget on Friday. This after it passed the first round of votes on Thursday.

If enacted, the plan would cut personal income taxes, broaden private-school scholarships and expand Medicaid.

Governor Roy Cooper, will have to weigh whether Medicaid expansion and other items are enough for him to sign it into law, despite many provisions he finds objectionable. But GOP lawmakers hold narrow veto-proof majorities, meaning any Cooper veto would likely be overridden.

"We have to weigh the sweet pills and the bitter pills to decide how to vote. And Medicaid expansion is definitely a sweet pill," said Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat, who ultimately voted no on Thursday. But at least five House Democrats joined the Republicans present to give the plan initial approval by a vote of 69-40. The first Senate vote was expected later Thursday.

Many items in the budget package, which covers more than 1,400 pages and became public Wednesday, strengthen powers of the legislature and state courts at the expense of the executive branch. And the governor has adamantly opposed spending on private school vouchers.

The budget directs how $29.8 billion is spent this fiscal year and $30.9 billion next year. It was supposed to be in place July 1, but negotiations got bogged down over the extent of tax reductions and how to distribute billions of dollars in reserves.

The process almost got derailed as Republican legislative leaders tried unsuccessfully to get approved the authorization of new casinos and legalization of video gambling machines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.