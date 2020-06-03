New COVID-19 cases on the rise in North Carolina as pandemic continues

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
WEDNESDAY
State officials are reporting significant increases in coronavirus cases over the past several days. North Carolina could eclipse 30,000 confirmed cases on Wednesday. There have been at least 721 coronavirus-related deaths with 716 people hospitalized.
There are currently at least 29,889 confirmed cases in the state.
"Day-over-day new cases are increasing," North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "And notably, we've seen in the past week, this increase has even accelerated slightly. In the last 10 days, we have had three days with over 1,000 new cases reported on those days. I would have liked to see this trend starting to level, but unfortunately, it continues to increase."
10 a.m.
$3,242,476,166 has been paid out in unemployment benefits in North Carolina since the pandemic hit the state's economy hard in mid-March.
The State's Division of Employment Security reports that 666,904 people have been paid. 992,762 people have filed claims since March 15. $1.7 billion has come from federal funds with more than $818 million coming from the state.
TUESDAY
6:45 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting six new COVID-19 cases. Cumberland County's case count is now 717 with 25 deaths.
5 p.m.
Johnston County officials have a new hotline for COVID-19 information.
Beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., residents can call (919) 209-8310 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday for information.
2 p.m.
At a media briefing, North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned that new cases are on the rise and it can't all be attributed to increased testing.
"Day-over-day new cases are increasing," Cohen said. "And notably, we've seen in the past week, this increase has even accelerated slightly. In the last 10 days, we have had three days with over 1,000 new cases reported on those days. I would have liked to see this trend starting to level, but unfortunately, it continues to increase."
Cohen said the data shows that we're "just having more viral spread in our community."
Gov. Roy Cooper, who touched on the racial tensions and violent protests seen nationwide in the past few days, also issued a reminder that COVID-19 provides an ominous backdrop to the social rage that has bumped the novel coronavirus from the forefront of American consciousness.
"A cruel virus that threatens all of us that has disproportionally struck the black people in our state," Cooper said.
He said one reason is the gap in health care. The governor called it a "systemic injustice."
12:30 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 626 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday.
12,273 tests were reported in the last 24 hours, which means that the state hit its goal for testing.
The percent positive is 8%, which is level over the last few days.
716 people are currently hospitalized from complications of coronavirus, which marks a new daily record high in that metric.
10 a.m.
More than $3 billion has been paid out to unemployed people in North Carolina since March 15.
Due in most part to COVID-19, 987,072 people lost their jobs and filed for unemployment. So far, 660,553 of those have received unemployment benefits.
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
The state could very well surpass 900 coronavirus-related deaths when the new numbers are reported Tuesday. North Carolina is reporting the percentage of positive coronavirus tests increased slightly over the weekend and is now at 9 percent. It has remained roughly level over the last few weeks.
Hospitalizations increased by 1 person (650), but have decreased since last week's record high. There have been 898 coronavirus-related deaths in the state since late March.
The state met its testing goal in the last 24 hours and has completed 421,908 tests in total.
Gov. Cooper will speak about COVID-19 at 2 p.m. The update will be aired on ABC11 and abc11.com.