Raleigh musician writes song honoring health care heroes, features UNC Health staff in video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh native Abby Schiller is a rising sophomore at Berklee College of Music in Boston who wrote and performed a song, Hero to Me, to honor healthcare heroes during the COVID-19 crisis and National Hospital Week.

"I wanted to help anyway I could," Schiller said. "And, I definitely wanted to highlight the people on the front lines as well as inspire the community to reach out to the front line workers and thank them."

Schiller's song honors all health care workers, but, she partnered with UNC Healthcare to put the video together. The UNC Healthcare videographer shot all the footage, which features UNC Healthcare staff including Dr. Amir Barzin.

"From physicians to nurses to medical assistants to enviromental services staff to parking attendants, it takes a lot to put togehter a village of people to provide care in a safe and productive manner, " Barzin said. "And, for everyone to be recognized for the work they're doing is really neat to see."

RELATED: K97.5 radio DJ hosts virtual parties to raise money for those struggling during the pandemic

Schiller hopes to continue inspiring others through her music. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the song Hero to Me will go to the UNC Health Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.

