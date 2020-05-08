Beaches in North Carolina to reopen - with restrictions - during Phase 1

Emerald Isle is opening short term rentals and public parking lots on May 9. Water access will be available to anyone wanting to swim, surf, kite, kayak, fish, or boat. Visitors are also allowed to walk, jog and sit on the beach.
Everybody is asked to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and limit gatherings to groups of 10 or less. More info here.
Wrightsville Beach is opening public parking lots and lifting restrictions on short term rentals effective at 5 p.m. May 8.
However, the town said people who live in or have visited (in the last 14 days) a state that still has a stay-at-home order in effect are prohibited from booking a stay in a short term rental.
The beaches at Wrightsville Beach will be open for non-stationary activities and visitors will be required to adhear to social distancing guidelines.
Sunbathing, sitting, fishing and other stationary activities will not be permitted on the beaches at this time. The town will also not allow beach equipment such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers and umbrellas on the beaches during Phase 1. More info here.
Atlantic Beach is reopening short term rentals and allowing recreational access to beaches starting May 8.
The town will continue to restrict activity to groups of 10 or less and encourage social distancing measures.
The AB Town Park complex--including the splash pad, mini-golf course & skate park--remains closed. It is scheduled to reopen when North Carolina enters Phase 2 of the reopening plan. More info here.
Kure Beach is reopening to normal activities effective at 5 p.m. May 8.
Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people will be required of anyone visiting the beach.
Short term rentals are not available at Kure Beach. The town council made that decision because more than 30 percent of Kure Beach residents are in groups at high risk of complications with COVID-19.
Kure Beach short term rentals will be allowed when North Carolina moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan. More info here.
Topsail Beach is opening public parking at 10 a.m. May 8 and will allow short term rentals to begin on May 9.
Town Park public restrooms will remain closed for now. This will be re-evaluated when North Carolina enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan.
Social distancing will be required in all public settings, including at local businesses and on the beaches.
May and June dates for "Music in the Park" have been cancelled. A decision on July's Music in the Park will be made at a later date. More info here.
Carolina Beach will lift COVID-19 related restrictions in accordance with Phase 1 requirements effective at 5 p.m. May 8.
This includes restrictions on short-term rentals, public parking and beach activities, but it does not include restrictions on restaurants, bars or salons. More info here.
Holden Beach will rescind restrictions on short term rentals, public parking and beach access starting May 8.
Public restrooms, town buildings and town-owned recreation areas will remain closed.
Social distancing will be required in all public areas and gathers are to be limited to 10 or fewer people. More info here.