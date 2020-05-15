Raleigh will not plant summer sunflower field at Dorothea Dix Park

According to a statement from Dix Park, uncertainty around mass gathering restrictions prompted the city to decide not to plant the flowers, since there is no way for officials to limit the number of people visiting the field at any given time.
THE LATEST: COVID-19 updates in North Carolina
Park leaders also said Dix Park's annual SunFest summer festival will be canceled.
For the past two years, park leaders said the 5-acre sunflower field brought thousands of visitors to Dix Park.
Though parkgoers won't be able to pose for the perfect Instagram picture with the iconic sunflowers, Dix Park provided a virtual background for Zoom meetings for anyone missing that special sunflower flair.