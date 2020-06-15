Gov. Cooper proclaims June 15 'Health care Heroes Day' in honor of health care workers on front lines of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed June 15 'Health care Heroes Day' in honor of the health care workers battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a news release sent Monday afternoon, Cooper said the day acknowledges the doctors, nurses, primary care providers, EMS workers, first responders, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, mental health professionals and other medical staff who are working to keep North Carolinians safe during the pandemic."I am so grateful to our healthcare heroes who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and save lives," said Governor Cooper in a written statement. "As this pandemic continues to grip our country, I am thankful for these North Carolinians who have answered the call to help others in need, and we can support them by doing our part in fighting this pandemic."Officials said a special flag honoring health care workers will fly in front of the North Carolina State Capitol until July 15.