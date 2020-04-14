Coronavirus

Cary Salon offers free virtual tutorials for hair help at home

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Twisted Scizzors Salon in Cary is the latest Triangle salon to go virtual.

Stylists are offering free 15-minute video chats for current and new clients on everything from trimming your bangs to trimming around the ears. Clients fill out a form online for a virtual chat and a stylist will be in touch to help.

"We'll walk you through how to properly trim your bangs, and we teach you how to trim around the ears for men or how to trim the neckline and braiding," explained owner Amanda Kimball. "There are so many different things that you can do in this menu, so it was our way of helping out in the community because that's what we're known for."

THE LATEST: COVID-19 in North Carolina

While not expected, trips can be included for the free virtual visit. Twisted Scizzors is also offering to put together custom beauty boxes or survival kits including root spray and other products for your hair type. The boxes can be picked up once a week at the salon with a contactless pickup in your car.

RELATED: 'It's frightening': Some small business owners still struggle to apply for federal relief program

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscarywake countynchairhair stylingsmall businesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News