Unemployed restaurant, hotel workers can get $500 to help pay bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hospitality industry is one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just in North Carolina, 18,000 restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms under the stay-at-home order, which means all of those workers are out of work and in need of money.
Kristen Whitehurst is one of those workers. She works at the Melting Pot in Raleigh, and when it closed, she lost her source of income. She hasn't worked since March 27.
"I'm worried about how to make things happen, provide a roof over our head," Whitehurst, a single mom to a 17-month-old son, said. Whitehurst is doing everything she can to make ends meet, which included filing for unemployment right away. "I haven't seen any benefits coming through, even filing weekly."
A friend told her about the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA), launched a relief fund to provide fast access to cash for restaurant and hotel workers immediately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund is to provide qualified applicants with $500 to help with the immediate expenses faced by many who have suddenly found themselves without work. Whitehurst filled out an application online and then got an email that she was approved. Within a week, she got a $500.00 check.
"I was very thankful for that," Whitehurst said. "I put it towards bills, keeping things paid, and I'm just very thankful."
Steve Thanhauser, chair of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and co-owner of Raleigh's famed Angus Barn Steakhouse, said donations have poured into the relief fund.
"We raised over $800,000," Thanhauser said. "We've answered the call to over 1,000 employees in the Triangle." Besides corporate donations from companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield, individual donations are also helping. "Every day, we are averaging over $10,000 or more from individuals, from people who are sending us $5.00, $50.00 and $500.00, from people who are saying, 'We want to help. You guys are always here for us. You always extend us hospitality; we want to do something for you.'"
If you're in the hospitality industry and need help, you can apply here. On the site, you can also donate to the fund, as their goal is to raise $1 million to get into the hands of unemployed hospitality workers.
The NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund is open for any NC-based hospitality employees experiencing significant financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each applicant will be eligible to receive up to $500 in assistance, and determinations for the awards will be based on the level of demonstrated need, the number of years worked in the hospitality industry, and employer's verification. Applications will be reviewed and with a goal of awarding funds to qualified recipients as soon as possible.
