NC Correctional Institution for Women offender back in custody after walking away from work assignment

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women offender who left her work assignment Thursday is back in custody after being captured Friday morning.
According to a release from the Department to Public Safety, Gayle Newcombe, 44, was on a work assignment in Raleigh and walked away from it.
Police caught up with Newcombe and captured her around 1:45 a.m. in Wayne County.
Newcombe was a minimum custody offender who was projected to get released in April of 2020.
However, DPS is now pursuing charges and Newcombe is being demoted from minimum custody.
