NC Correctional Institution for Women offender back in custody after walking away from work assignment

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women offender who left her work assignment Thursday is back in custody after being captured Friday morning.

According to a release from the Department to Public Safety, Gayle Newcombe, 44, was on a work assignment in Raleigh and walked away from it.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police caught up with Newcombe and captured her around 1:45 a.m. in Wayne County.

Newcombe was a minimum custody offender who was projected to get released in April of 2020.

However, DPS is now pursuing charges and Newcombe is being demoted from minimum custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwayne countywayne county newscrimeraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News