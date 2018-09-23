NC Courage professional soccer team welcomed home by fans at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Fans filled the luggage area of Terminal 2 at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night to welcome home the new NWSL Champions, North Carolina Courage.
Fans waiting at #RDU to greet the @TheNCCourage after its championship. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XZtBfVvRyq— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 23, 2018
The Courage beat the Portland Thorns 3-0 in a rematch of the 2017 NWSL Championship game.
The @NWSL champions had plenty of fans to celebrate with them as they arrived at #RDU. @TheNCCourage #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/fp0jPexa1h— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 23, 2018
The team will also host a celebration at the Carolina Ale House on Glenwood South in Raleigh Monday night at 6 p.m.