NC Courage professional soccer team welcomed home by fans at RDU

Fans filled the luggage area of Terminal 2 at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night to welcome home the new NWSL Champions, North Carolina Courage.The Courage beat the Portland Thorns 3-0 in a rematch of the 2017 NWSL Championship game.The team will also host a celebration at the Carolina Ale House on Glenwood South in Raleigh Monday night at 6 p.m.