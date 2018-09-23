NC Courage professional soccer team welcomed home by fans at RDU

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Courage professional soccer team welcomed by fans at RDU

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fans filled the luggage area of Terminal 2 at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night to welcome home the new NWSL Champions, North Carolina Courage.


The Courage beat the Portland Thorns 3-0 in a rematch of the 2017 NWSL Championship game.


The team will also host a celebration at the Carolina Ale House on Glenwood South in Raleigh Monday night at 6 p.m.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
28-year-old man dies following Goldsboro shooting
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Hope Community Church accepting donations to assist Florence victims
Fayetteville residents endured Matthew flooding, now Florence
Show More
Wayne Co. woman charged after treating animals stranded by Florence at unregistered shelter
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
NJ dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title and first in more than five years
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
More News