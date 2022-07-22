Health & Fitness

Governor Cooper, health officials urge people to get COVID-19 booster shots

Governor Cooper, health officials urge people to get COVID booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 is putting the need for Americans to get boosted back in the spotlight, especially if you're over the age of 50.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 metrics continue to rise in our state because of the BA.5 variant. Governor Roy Cooper and health professionals are encouraging people to get their boosters shots.

'COVID is not done with us': Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Dr. David Wohl, a professor of medicine and infectious disease at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, explained how a variant like BA.5 arises.



There is now another vaccine you can choose from if you have not been vaccinated.

The FDA and CDC have authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine. It will be made available in the coming weeks to our state for people over the age of 18.

The protein based vaccine has been used to help prevent diseases like shingles, hepatitis B and the flu. It is given in a two-dose series.

Several NC counties are in red or orange which means they are high and medium levels of community spread, according to the CDC.

On the list for high are Chatham, Durham and Orange counties.

Franklin, Johnston and Wake counties are considered medium level.

Wake County says they're still seeing about 300 boosters per week.

ABC11 reached out to Durham Health Department and is waiting to hear back.
