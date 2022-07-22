Governor Cooper, health officials urge people to get COVID-19 booster shots

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 metrics continue to rise in our state because of the BA.5 variant. Governor Roy Cooper and health professionals are encouraging people to get their boosters shots.
'COVID is not done with us': Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
There is now another vaccine you can choose from if you have not been vaccinated.
The FDA and CDC have authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine. It will be made available in the coming weeks to our state for people over the age of 18.
The protein based vaccine has been used to help prevent diseases like shingles, hepatitis B and the flu. It is given in a two-dose series.
Several NC counties are in red or orange which means they are high and medium levels of community spread, according to the CDC.
On the list for high are Chatham, Durham and Orange counties.
Franklin, Johnston and Wake counties are considered medium level.
Wake County says they're still seeing about 300 boosters per week.
ABC11 reached out to Durham Health Department and is waiting to hear back.