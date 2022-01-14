NC COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to increase; hospitals prepare for winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Hospitals are not immune to the weather. Local hospitals are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they continue to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
UNC Health said it is prepared to treat anyone in need. The hospital group said it does not normally see an uptick in patients during storms, but it does tend to see more patients in the immediate aftermath.
"(After the storm), that's when we see the traumatic-related events of slips and falls, people trying to dig out. And so, making sure that you're being very careful in that scenario in terms of prevention beforehand as you mentioned. Having enough supplies on hand, to ensure you have medications, food (and) any other heat source that is potentially safe" said Dr. Abhi Mehrotra, the Vice Chair of Operations for the UNC Department of Emergency Medicine.
UNC Health said people should prepare now by making sure they have enough medicine and being sure to stay cautious even after the storm passes.
A new study found unvaccinated pregnant women with COVID-19 and their newborn babies have a higher risk of complications from the disease compared with those who are vaccinated.
In the study, published Thursday in Nature Medicine, researchers from Public Health Scotland looked at vaccination rates and COVID-19 outcomes in 131,875 pregnant women in Scotland between Dec. 8, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, when the delta variant was dominant.
They found that 90.9% of COVID-19 hospital admissions, 98% of intensive care admissions and all 450 newborn deaths were in unvaccinated pregnant women.
The study reiterates the importance of pregnant women getting vaccinated against the virus due to a greater risk of dangerous health complications from COVID-19. A growing body of research has shown the vaccines to be safe and effective for pregnant women.
THURSDAY
2:34 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health and Optum Serve partners will open two new free COVID-19 testing locations in Durham County.
Beginning Saturday at 1 p.m., COVID-19 testing will be available at Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive. Beginning Tuesday at 1 p.m., testing will be available at Wheels Fun Park, at 715 N. Hoover Road.
Both sites will be available for drive-through testing every day for all people ages 1 and older. After opening at 1 p.m. on its first day of operation, testing at Durham County Memorial Stadium will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.., and testing at Wheels Fun Park will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is encouraged but not required. You can register here.
Testing at both sites will be free, and no insurance or ID will be required. These sites will offer PCR (non-rapid) testing only.
"We are thrilled to be able to work with our partners at Optum to help provide more testing here in Durham," said Durham County Public Health Director Rod Jenkins. "As testing demand has surged and become more important than ever, Optum has been an excellent partner in running Durham's testing sites at El Centro Hispano and 414 E. Main Street, and we know we will be able to continue providing a smooth and convenient testing experience for our community members. We encourage everyone not to hesitate to get tested if needed. Please utilize these new sites to get tested and help protect yourselves and others."
1:01 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,326 new cases since Jan. 6 for a total of 10,944 positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020.
Four additional deaths have been added for a total of 150. That's 1.42% of total cases.
12:36 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to better show how many people in North Carolina are up to date with current COVID-19 vaccination recommendations.
NCDHHS has added state-level and county metrics on people who are vaccinated with at least one booster/additional dose. The "Fully Vaccinated" metric is now "Vaccinated with Two Doses or One Dose J&J."
The dashboard shows the percent of people who have: received at least one or two doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination series (Pfizer and Moderna); one dose of a one-dose series (Johnson & Johnson); and, now, vaccinated individuals who have received at least one booster/additional dose.
The booster/additional dose data will be shown by population (5+, 12+, 18+ and 65+) to reflect the percent of the vaccinated population who is eligible and has received at least one additional/booster dose. The county map on the "Summary Data" tab now allows users to view county-level data on total booster/additional doses administered.
These additional data will help NCDHHS provide better transparency for vaccinations and additional and booster doses administered across the state, the agency said.
North Carolinians can go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location near them. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at (888) 675-4567 can also help residents make an appointment. It is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekends.
12:18 p.m.
NCDHHS reports 44,833 new cases, a dramatic jump from the previous day's 25,445 cases. The state clarified that the number was unusually high because more than 10,000 cases had not been previously been counted.
The state has 4,275 patients hospitalized, breaking the record set the previous day of 4,098.
A total of 87 new deaths were added, for a total of 19, 850 statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The daily percent positive fell to 30.1%, a slight decline from 30.9% the previous day.
NCDHHS said 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
9:34 a.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Foundation Senior Living, a long-term care facility located at 1437 Aversboro Road in Garner.
This is the facility's first outbreak. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Several Triangle school bus routes are feeling the pinch of COVID-19 protocols and the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools is just one of several school districts in the area struggling to fill bus routes. Six buses are without a driver Thursday morning, straining several routes and jeopardizing school attendance for some students. A district spokesperson said about a dozen routes do not have a permanent driver or are impacted by COVID-19 protocols, and the district has exhausted its list of available substitute drivers and qualified staff.
Those families who don't have transportation can call 919-942-5045 for assistance. Anyone who calls that line will have a bus sent to pick them up as soon as possible, and they will not be marked late to school today.
To try and help lessen the shortage, Gov. Roy Cooper is announcing a new directive to try and fix staffing shortages in schools.
That directive will allow state employees to be able to use their 24-hours of paid volunteer time to work as substitutes. That would allow them to get paid double to fill in as bus drivers or help in other areas needed at school.
This comes as COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts 22,000 more Americans could die from the virus in the next two weeks.
