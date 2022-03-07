Students, faculty, staff allowed to drop masks in Wake County public schools starting today

FRIDAY

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.Starting Monday, masks are recommended, but not required for all Wake County Public School System students, faculty, staff and visitors. Wake County is the latest in a long list of school districts dropping mask mandates for students and staff as COVID-19 restrictions ease statewide.Masks are recommended on school buses as well, but also not required. However, anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 is still asked to mask up before coming to class.Durham and Orange County are also dropping their county-wide mask mandates today. While Orange County Schools will allow students and staff to drop masks later this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Durham Public Schools will keep their indoor mask requirements in place.Durham County officials announced the termination of the Declaration of Emergency which was implemented and remained in effect as the COVID -19 pandemic continued to surge.County Commissioners first issued a "Declaration of State of Emergency in Durham County" on March 14, 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Updates to the Declaration were subsequently added. The most recent update to the declaration came in August 2021, as the especially contagious Omicron variant pushed coronavirus cases to unprecedented levels over the following months.The termination of declaration document states, "at the present time, the number of persons vaccinated in Durham and across the State of North Carolina has significantly increased, and the rate of positive cases and hospitalizations have decreased."Chair Brenda Howerton signed the termination order Friday morning. The "Declaration of State of Emergency in the County of Durham to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 is TERMINATED," effective Monday, March 7 at 12:01 a.m.Starting March 14, masks will be optional in most Cumberland County Government facilities for visitors and employees.Masks will continue to be required at the Department of Public Health and the Detention Center in accordance with OSHA and other regulations."Things are looking better for Cumberland County as our COVID-19 metrics improve. In the last seven days, the number of new cases and new hospital admissions per 100,000 population decreased 52% and 23% respectively," said Glenn Adams, Chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. "I am thankful we can move forward with this new guidance, but the pandemic is not yet over. We have free prevention measures widely available such as vaccinations, testing and treatment. Please continue to follow guidance from our health officials to protect yourselves, your co-workers, and your families."NCDHHS reports 2,646 new daily cases for a total of 2,589,014 since the start of the pandemic.A week ago, there were 4,887 new cases.Interestingly, for the week ending Feb. 19, people who were vaccinated made up 41% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. The percent of post-vaccination cases actually increased for that week compared to the previous week.The daily percent positive is 4.3%, which is welcome news as health officials want to see that number at 5% or less.Last week, it was 7.1% and two Fridays ago the number was 10.3%.It's the second day in a row below 5% and the lowest rate since Nov. 17.There are 1,336 hospitalizations, 65 fewer than the previous day.However, the percentage of patients with COVID-19 requiring ICU level of care increased for the week ending Feb. 26There were 38 new deaths reported since Friday for a total of 22,763 since the start of the pandemic.