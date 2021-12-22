COVID-19 testing rush ramps up ahead of Christmas

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
The holiday travel rush is underway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the week at RDU. Over the two-week end of the year holiday time, RDU expects to see around 500,000 people travel through the airport--with the busiest single day being Thursday.
Passengers are encouraged to use the online parking reservation system at least 24-hours before their arrival.
Meanwhile, Wake County's website is back up and running today after being down for several hours Tuesday.
Officials said a system update caused the outage. Still thousands of people were able to use a workaround to schedule COVID-19 testing and vaccine appointments.
To book appointments, you can access the booking sites for testing here and vaccinations and boosters here.
Experts suggest everyone gathering with large groups this holiday season to get tested for COVID-19 before and after the get together.
Anyone outside of Wake County can check this website to find a free COVID-19 testing center near you.
At-home testing kits are also for sale at pharmacies across the country. However, those testing kits have been flying off the shelves. Many pharmacies have even put limits on the number of testing kits that can be purchased.
TUESDAY
5:25 p.m.
Wake County said that as of 5:15 p.m., the WakeGov.com website is back up and running.
The county said a software update caused a temporary outage about 9:30 a.m.
"Shortly after the site went down, we were able to share direct links to the popular COVID-19 pages so the public could immediately continue to schedule COVID-19 testing and vaccine appointments. Despite the website issues, 6,475 testing appointments were made or modified as of 2:30 p.m. today," a spokesperson said.
She added that 763 people were able to make or modify vaccine appointments as of 2:30 p.m. despite the temporary outage
The appointments scheduler can be accessed 24 hours a day at WakeGov.com/testing - the site also lists other no-costing testing sites in Wake County as well as a link to order free at-home testing kits that can be overnighted to your home. Please make your testing plans ahead of time if you are traveling or gathering over the holidays. Testing appointments can be made seven days in advance.
"Testing and vaccinations were able to continue today without major interruption and results of testing will continue to be turned around in less than 12 hours," the spokesperson said. "There is still availability to schedule both vaccine and testing appointments tomorrow prior to the holiday break.
3:18 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following facilities:
Wake Assisted Living Memory Care at 2800 Kidd Road in Raleigh. This is the facility's third outbreak. The previous outbreaks occurred in July 2020 and August 2021.
UNC Rex Rehabilitation Center at 4210 Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh. This is the facility's fifth outbreak. The previous outbreaks occurred in June 2020, November 2020, May 2021 and September 2021.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
2:02 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,894 new cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total cases to 1,602,489
One week ago, there were 1,932 cases added. However, this time last year, 4,,470 were reported.
The daily percent positive has climbed to 10.3%. It's the first time hitting above 10% in three months, since Sept. 26.
There are 1,682 residents hospitalized and 16 new deaths were reported for a total of 19,183.
In all, 73% of the adult population is at least partially vaccinated and 69% of adults are fully vaccinated.
11:15 a.m.
People trying to make an appointment for drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Wake County hit a roadblock when the county's main website crashed.
To book appointments, you can still access the booking sites for testing here and vaccinations and boosters here.
The outage happened during routine updates to the site, county staff said.
The snag happened during a critical window of time as health officials urge people to get tested and vaccinated or boosted before traveling and gathering for the Christmas holiday.
Across all five of Wake County's testing locations, more than 8,000 appointments were still available through the rest of the week leading up to Christmas.
It seems people are heeding the warning to add that extra layer of protection with a booster dose as well.
On Tuesday, Wake County had 1,180 vaccine appointments scheduled, 860 -- or 73% of which -- were for booster shots.
Compare that to one week ago when there were 655 vaccine appointments booked with 285 -- or nearly 44% of which -- were booster appointments.
-- Reporting by ABC11's Andrea Blanford
10:20 a.m.
An ABC News analysis of federal and state data found that since July, there has been an acceleration of the number of breakthrough coronavirus cases, thus, of individuals who test positive after being fully vaccinated.
CDC data, sourced from more than two dozen states, shows that between April and November, a total of 1.8 million breakthrough cases and more than 16,700 breakthrough deaths were recorded. Comparatively, in those select states, at least 5.8 million unvaccinated Americans had tested positive, and just under 64,000 unvaccinated Americans had died, during the same time period.
State-level data obtained by ABC News from 41 states -- which extends to December -- echoes findings from federal data that even though the acceleration trend in breakthrough infections has continued over the last two months, the percent of fully vaccinated Americans who have experienced a breakthrough case remains low.
Data shows that between January and December, about 1.37% of those fully vaccinated have experienced a breakthrough infection, 0.05% of those fully vaccinated have had to be hospitalized, 0.01% of those fully vaccinated have died of COVID-19.
Breakthrough infections, captured by the available data, have been predominantly still associated with the Delta variant. However, as concerns grow over the potential impact of the Omicron variant, preliminary data suggests the new variant may be more likely to cause infections among vaccinated people.