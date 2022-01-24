Some North Carolina COVID-19 testing centers to delay opening Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Some COVID-19 testing centers are delaying their openings due to the threat of slick spots on some roads.
All five Wake County testing sites will delay their openings until 10 a.m. Monday.
Those sites are expected to be quite busy Monday due to the delayed opening and the many appointments missed since Thursday due to the threat of weather. Officials said anyone who missed their appointment because of weather the last few days can show up to get tested today.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services testing sites in Wake County, which are operated b Mako Medical will all open at their normal time. That means the sites at PNC Arena, Mudcat Stadium, WakeMed Soccer Complex and Highland Baptist Church are open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. and the Word of God location is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Those sites do not require appointments, but you do need to register before you show up.
Click here for full details and registration links for all testing centers in Wake County.
Durham County's COVID-19 testing sites at Durham County Memorial Stadium, El Centro Hispano and Wheels Fun Park all open Monday at 10:30 a.m. The vaccine clinic at Durham County Public Health is also not opening until 10:30 a.m.
Wayne County is set to reopen its testing facility Monday after running out of tests last week. The county health department said it received a shipment of 200 tests and will administer them starting Monday on a first come, first served basis.
FRIDAY
5:20 p.m.
Because of weather-related closures at Wake County facilities, the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program will extend the application deadline until 5 p.m. on Monday. This new deadline will allow anyone who was unable to submit their application by Friday's deadline additional time to do so.
"Since we closed our doors today as a precaution against the snow and ice, some people who may have wanted to submit their applications by today's deadline may not have had the opportunity to," said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. "We want to give them every chance possible to apply for the help they need to avoid eviction and keep their lights and heat on."
Wake County and the City of Raleigh announced earlier this month that the House Wake! program would end on Jan. 21 to ensure any approved application after the deadline would receive assistance through April 2022.
12:30 p.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations went up again Friday.
NC Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,867 people are currently in hospitals being treated for the virus. That number is up from 4,741 yesterday.
The daily positivity rate also went up from 33.3% to 34.3%, with another 35,000 positive cases reported.
The state also confirmed 85 more people died from the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 20,193.
11 a.m.
North Carolina requested federal assistance to help alleviate strained hospital capacity in the Charlotte area.
The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has continued to rage through North Carolina and the United States.
With cases and hospitalizations rising, capacity is running out and staff is becoming exhausted. That is why the NC Department of Health and Human Services joined Atrium Health to request assistance from FEMA.
"We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA," Governor Roy Cooper said. "We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need."
"The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated," NC Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said. "While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge."
A total of 4,741 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, and that number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
