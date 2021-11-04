More by-appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccine opportunities available for kids as young as 5

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11199124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen got a tour of Chapel Hill Pediatrics & Adolescents to see how they're planning on administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of 5 and 11.