Britain waited too long to start COVID-19 lockdowns, causing many unnecessary deaths, report finds

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.
7:25 a.m.
The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday.
The deadly delay resulted from ministers' failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of "groupthink" that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons' science and health committees. It was only when Britain's National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by rapidly rising infections that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government finally ordered a lockdown.
"There was a desire to avoid a lockdown because of the immense harm it would entail to the economy, normal health services and society,'' the report said. "In the absence of other strategies such as rigorous case isolation, a meaningful test-and-trace operation, and robust border controls, a full lockdown was inevitable and should have come sooner.''
The U.K. parliamentary report comes amid frustration with the timetable for a formal public inquiry into the government's response to COVID-19, which Johnson says will start next spring.
Lawmakers said their inquiry was designed to uncover why Britain performed "significantly worse" than many other countries during the early days of the pandemic so that the U.K. could improve its response to the ongoing threat from COVID-19 and prepare for future threats.
Cumberland County School Board will meet Tuesday. Per state law, the school district will discuss its mask policy and determine if it should continue or be adjusted.
Monday's COVID-19 numbers were the lowest seen since the end of July. New metrics will be released around noon Tuesday, and experts hope to see the trends continue in the right direction.
According to the United Nations, the pandemic has forced more than 100 million people into poverty and left more than 4 billion people with little or no social support, health care or income protection.
The UN also warned that vaccine inequality between rich and poor countries could lead to millions more deaths.
Wake County is hosting its first walk in flu shot of the season. This one will be located at the public health center on Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.
It will run from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday.
If you're unable to make that timeframe, know that your local pharmacy, doctor's office or health department should all have flu shots available.
5:30 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its updated 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy.
The COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy now applies to men's and women's basketball and wrestling in addition to previously announced sports of football, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball:
If a 2021-22 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings.
If a 2021-22 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to any factor(s) directly associated with a Game Discontinuation Consideration as listed in the current ACC Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report, the Conference's sport rescheduling policy shall apply.
If a 2021-22 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to both teams being unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings.
1:20 p.m.
Robeson Community College in partnership with CORE will offer COVID-19 vaccinations during the Made in Robeson Day and Job Fair on October 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
12 p.m.
Fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Monday.
Monday's numbers show a continued optimistic decline in COVID-19 metrics. The state reported 1,786 new cases Monday, last week that number was 2,219, two weeks ago it was 2,665, and three weeks ago it was 3,257.
Hospitalizations also saw a significant decline, with 315 fewer people reportedly hospitalized from the virus. The total number currently sits at 2,152.
Unfortunately, another 103 people died from the virus, rising the virus total death toll in North Carolina to 17,207.
10:40 a.m.
Nearly all 10,000 employees at state-operated healthcare facilities in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state announced.
16 people were fired for non-compliance with the policy's vaccination deadline of Sept. 30.
The department's Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities (DSOHF), a state-operated health care system comprised of 14 facilities, moved to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in July.
About six percent of employees received exemptions from the policy with medical, religious, and other reasonable accommodations, NCDHHS said.
6:26 a.m.
Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.
If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration - a decision that could come in a matter of weeks - it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. All other FDA-backed treatments against the disease require an IV or injection.
6 a.m.
A number of pediatric hospitals across the country are warning about an increase in the number of cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare condition in which different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed.
The uptick follows the country's most recent summer delta surge in pediatric infections.
MIS-C, which most often appears four to six weeks after a COVID-19 infection, can be serious and potentially deadly, but most children who are diagnosed with it recover with medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Federal data shows that there have been at least 46 confirmed MIS-C deaths and 5,217 confirmed MIS-C cases -- and about 61% of the reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic/Latino or Black. Children between the ages of 6 to 11, who may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, have reported the highest number of MIS-C cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Nearly 5.9 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, and MIS-C infections represent only 0.0009% of COVID-19 pediatric cases. However, between July and August, the average number of daily MIS-C cases nearly doubled.
Dayton Children's Hospital told ABC News they too have seen an uptick in recent weeks. And it is not just in Ohio where officials are seeing increases. In Tennessee, the number of MIS-C cases has more than tripled since early February.
Earlier this week, officials from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, said at a press conference that their physicians have seen an uptick in MIS-C in recent weeks as more children test positive.
On Wednesday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, which houses Mississippi's only pediatric hospital, reported that the state is still seeing acute cases of COVID-19 and MIS-C in children.
At this time, severe illness due to COVID-19 remains "uncommon" among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
UNC is reducing COVID-19 testing requirements for students.
Students who have not gotten vaccinated will now only have to e tested once a week. The change comes as the university sees a decrease in positive test rates.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers also showed improvements at the end of last week. Hospitalizations, cases and positive test rates all continued to show declines.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will release new metrics around noon.
Help is scheduled to arrive Monday for Wake Count's strained EMS crews. Four FEMA ambulances will start running calls in the county today.
Wake County EMS said it has received more than 10,000 calls each of the last five months and needed help responding to all of them.
Meanwhile, child care centers can start applying Monday for grant money.
The American Rescue Plan is sending about $805 million to help day care centers in North Carolina. The money can be used to hire new employees or retain employees considering other job opportunities.
Each care center can get between $3,000 and 60,000 per quarter.
