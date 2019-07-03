Daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on his head, Onslow County sheriff says

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- The Onslow County daycare, where a worker intentionally dropped an 11-month-old on his head, has been shut down.
WCTI reports sheriff Hans Miller confirmed the closure of Childcare Network Daycare on Tuesday after an incident earlier in the month.
Deputies said 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped a nearly 1-year-old boy on his head. The child suffered head trauma, but he is expected to recover.
Pringle was arrested June 19 and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury. She was jailed and a secured bond was set at $100,000.
