Daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on his head, Onslow County sheriff says

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- The Onslow County daycare, where a worker intentionally dropped an 11-month-old on his head, has been shut down.

WCTI reports sheriff Hans Miller confirmed the closure of Childcare Network Daycare on Tuesday after an incident earlier in the month.

Deputies said 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped a nearly 1-year-old boy on his head. The child suffered head trauma, but he is expected to recover.

Pringle was arrested June 19 and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury. She was jailed and a secured bond was set at $100,000.

RELATED: Daycare worker seen on video hitting, shaking kids charged with child abuse
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abusecrimebabydaycare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, man survives after apparent home explosion in Charlotte
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Heroic dog saves sleeping deputy constable from house fire
Lee Iacocca, former Chrysler CEO, dies at the age of 94
Raleigh city leaders not yet ready to sign off on 40-story tower
Man throws pothole on his street a party to get city to fix
Show More
ABC11 Exclusive: Triangle woman reacts to triple murder
Cumberland Co. community rallying around family of plane crash victims
ABC11 Together salutes Raleigh's Tammy Lynn Center on its 50th birthday
2nd Johnston County teacher accused of having fake credentials
Popular Wake County petting zoo on verge of closing
More TOP STORIES News