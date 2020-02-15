DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Car crashes are the number one killer of young adults ages 16-24.
"It's difficult," says Larry Cox, former crash investigator with the Durham Police Department.
Cox retired from the Department after 18 years last week. "As a father, I can't fathom losing a child. It's a pain that no one should ever have to endure."
Cox is now is the Lead Coordinator for Durham County Street Safe.
Street Safe is a teen driving program formed in 2000 in Wilmington in effort to curb deaths for young adults. Since it's formation, the program has expanded to 17 different teams through 37 counties through the state.
"In every county that we have Street Safe, we've seen a reduction in crashes. We've seen a reduction in deaths," Cox said.
Here's how it works - participants arrive and are split into two groups.
The first group learns inside, the second group drives. Halfway through, the groups switch.
Kids drive distracted and on wet roads. "We want them to get that experience, to see what that feels like."
An instructor, who works through the week as an emergency personnel, rides with the students.
"If a student actually panics, or loses control, all of our instructors are trained. There's an instructor brake in each of our vehicles."
"I explain to the kids - we let you do things in our cars that your mother would not let you do in her sedan," Cox said.
Parents - you can sign your child up for the life saving program for a reduced cost. The organizers prefer that drivers have some experience - be it with a learner's permit or with limited driving privileges.
Street Safe also offers classes in Spanish.
NC driving program aims to lower young adult deaths from crashes
DRIVING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News