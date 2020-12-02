'The moratorium is going to end': North Carolinians await N.C. HOPE Program funds for rent, utilities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday marks less than 30 days till the national and state moratorium on evictions expires, something that thousands of North Carolinians are relying on to keep a roof over their heads.
When ABC11 spoke to Subrena Guy back in October, she was jobless, two months behind on rent and trying to put food on the table for three children.
"So, I'm finally working. And I'm doing the contact tracing right now, doing remote work from home. So, I'm excited to have a job, after all of this time," Guy said.
HOPE program offers rental assistance for families impacted by COVID-19
Despite having a recently acquired job with Cumberland County, Guy is now three months behind on rent and having trouble climbing out of a nine month pandemic-induced hole.
"It's being able to catch up. Hoping that, when the program does come through, they'll be able to get me over that hump," Guy said.
The single mother is one of tens of thousands of North Carolinians who qualified for the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (H.O.P.E.) Program. Around $167 million will be distributed across the state to help low-income tenants pay their rent and utilities.
Guy, who applied the first day applications became available, qualified and is now in the waiting stages. "I'm at stage two, which means my application has went to an organization, so I'm just waiting for the local organization to contact me."
With Tuesday being another due date for rent, Guy told ABC11 it's a reminder that her job won't be enough to keep her afloat, especially with the holiday season.
Fayetteville mother is one of 12,000 recent eligible applicants for HOPE program to pay off rent, utilities
"This moratorium is going to end at the end of this month, and I'm just hoping that I hear from the program...because, right now, I'm kind of like 'Ehh' hope it comes through very soon," Guy said.
Guy said this program will help her family get back up, after being dealt many financial blows from the ongoing pandemic.
"The holidays will be a little scarce this year, but it's okay, as long as we have a roof over our head and food on our table," said Guy.
The state's main HOPE program website also directs residents to county websites that offer local help. If you want to utilize those for rent and utilities, you can go to the website.
'The moratorium is going to end': North Carolinians await N.C. HOPE Program funds for rent, utilities
