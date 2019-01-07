NC father charged after 5-year-old finds gun, shoots himself

EMBED </>More Videos

The father of the boy who shot himself outside of a Wendy's has been charged.

John Clark
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Kernersville father whose 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the face is now charged in the case.

Authorities on Friday charged 26-year-old Randy Christopher Brower with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, and negligent child abuse causing bodily injury.

The incident happened Dec. 30 outside a Wendy's in Randleman. According to police, Jayden Brower was sitting in a booster seat in the back of a car; he unbuckled himself as his mother pulled up to the drive-thru. He was able to get a .45 semi-automatic handgun from a pouch behind the passenger seat.

Jayden and his mother were the only two people in the car at the time. Jayden's father said he put the gun in the pouch while cleaning the car days earlier and had forgotten about it.

"I got a call that my son shot himself in the face, and man, I lost it," Brower told TV station WGHP after the mishap. "It's hard that someone you love is going through pain and he's only five."

Jayden's mother, who is Brower's girlfriend, also didn't know the gun was in the seat pouch. Jayden remains in critical condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild neglectchild abusegun violenceNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Raleigh could see snow on Saturday
Bird adds $2 charge to Raleigh scooter rentals after city doubles fee
Former Raleigh Wahlburgers employee reacts to Donnie Wahlberg's message
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Mom refuses to pay sitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun'
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
2 Americans accused of being ISIS terrorists
Man stabbed multiple times at Raleigh apartment complex
Show More
Kevin Spacey plans not-guilty plea in sexual assault case
Disneyland raises prices for tickets
NC Supreme Court celebrates 200th anniversary
Vegas woman accused of killing nail tech over $35 manicure
5 girls dead after fire at Poland escape room
More News