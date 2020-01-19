NC father charged after tackling student during wrestling tournament

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina father has been arrested after video shows him tackling a student-athlete during a high school wrestling tournament on Saturday, officials said.
WSOC reports Barry Jones, of Harrisburg, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault after police said he tackled a 17-year-old.
Authorities said the victim, a Southeast Guilford High School student, was wrestling Jones' son, a student from Hickory Ridge High School.
The student-athlete was not injured in the incident.
Jone was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail with bail set at $1,000.
Below is a statement from a spokesperson with Cabarrus County Schools:
"We have expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during athletic and extra-curricular events, and our expectations for spectators are no different. The actions displayed by a spectator at the wrestling match on Jan. 18, 2020, fall far below our expectations. We do not condone his actions."
No other information has been released.
