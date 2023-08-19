Pregnant woman's baby dies after she was shot in stomach: Fayetteville PD

Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fayetteville said their investigation into a shooting that wounded two women Saturday afternoon is now a homicide investigation.

Monday, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said one of the women was shot in the stomach while in the late term of her pregnancy. After she was taken to the hospital, her baby was delivered via an emergency C-section. However, the child didn't survive.

The child's death is now considered a homicide after an autopsy revealed the baby died as a result of injuries from the shooting, according to FPD. The woman is in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Gillespie Street and Trade Street. When officers arrived they found two women with gunshot wounds.

Police said the other woman who was found with a gunshot wound is still in the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident and would like to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

