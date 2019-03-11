NC fire chief seriously hurt in snow skiing accident in Virginia, officials say

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Fire/EMS Chief Adam Snyder was seriously hurt in a snow skiing accident Saturday, according to a release from the Town of Atlantic Beach.The accident was reported to have happened while Snyder, 47, was on a weekend trip with his family at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia.Officials say he was immediately taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA where he remains in critical condition."The Town of Atlantic Beach desires to thank the members of the Charlottesville Fire Department for their kindness shown in reaching out to the Snyder family," the town said in a release. "We would also like to extend thanks to Chief Jamie Fulk and the Morehead City Fire Dept., the Carteret County Fire Marshalls Office and all surrounding county Fire Fighting/EMS agencies for their continued support to the ABFD."Snyder is a 20-year member of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and has served the past 15 years as Chief. He is also a United States Marine Corps veteran where he served as a Rescue Swimmer.