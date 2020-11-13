Weather

Rain ends, but flooding danger lingers throughout North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Much of North Carolina is still dealing with the fallout from heavy rainfall over the last two days.

Several rivers, including the Haw, Cape Fear, Neuse and Tar, are expected to flood and become a problem over the weekend. The Tar River in Tarboro is expected to crest Sunday morning at 31.7 feet (flood stage is 19 feet and major flood stage is 32 feet).

The Neuse River could crest at 22 feet (flood stage is 15 feet and major flood stage is 20 feet) in Smithfield on Saturday morning while the Cape Fear River could crest on Saturday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Rivers such as the Neuse, Haw and Cape Fear are expected crest over the next 48 hours.





Many parts of central North Carolina are still under a Flood Warning through the morning commute, expected to end at 8:45 a.m. A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County is still closed.

Near Smithfield, all lanes of I-95 North are closed at Exit 102 (Micro Road) due to flooding. The closure is expected to last into Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

All lanes of I-95 North are closed near Smithfield as part of the road buckled.



Around 5 a.m., power lines were down on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh between Millbrook and Lynn roads. Traffic cones were set up to alert drivers.

For the latest traffic alerts, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner on Twitter (@kimdeanerabc11).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighfloodingflash floodingsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Fenton development breaks ground in Cary
2 killed, girl injured in home invasion shooting in Fayetteville
WEATHER: Clearing skies & cooler temps coming
Big Weather's big recipe: Scalloped corn
Child's body found during search near creek, Rolesville police say
Lumberton mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter
Fleeing driver hits Durham police officer's patrol car
Show More
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
LATEST: Dr. Cohen says COVID-19 uptick is 'troubling'
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men near Beaufort Inlet
Durham officials promise to keep fighting gun violence after teen's death
Black and Latino workers have harder time finding work during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News