Rain ends, but flooding danger lingers throughout North Carolina

River Flooding will be a problem over the next 48 hours.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Much of North Carolina is still dealing with the fallout from heavy rainfall over the last two days.Several rivers, including the Haw, Cape Fear, Neuse and Tar, are expected to flood and become a problem over the weekend. The Tar River in Tarboro is expected to crest Sunday morning at 31.7 feet (flood stage is 19 feet and major flood stage is 32 feet).The Neuse River could crest at 22 feet (flood stage is 15 feet and major flood stage is 20 feet) in Smithfield on Saturday morning while the Cape Fear River could crest on Saturday night.Many parts of central North Carolina are still under a Flood Warning through the morning commute, expected to end at 8:45 a.m. A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County is still closed.Near Smithfield, all lanes of I-95 North are closed at Exit 102 (Micro Road) due to flooding. The closure is expected to last into Friday afternoon.Around 5 a.m., power lines were down on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh between Millbrook and Lynn roads. Traffic cones were set up to alert drivers.For the latest traffic alerts, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner on Twitter (@kimdeanerabc11).