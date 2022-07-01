Politics

Governor Cooper signs bill that keeps hemp industry lawful

EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Cooper signs bill that keeps hemp industry lawful

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation on Thursday that keeps the state's burgeoning hemp industry operating lawfully.

The General Assembly had given final approval Wednesday to language that would make hemp products for industrial use and others with personal care uses like CBD permanently exempt from the state's list of illegal drugs.

Such language was required by the end of June so that North Carolina growers could keep participatng in a production program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The state had run its own pilot production program for several years until recently.

There are more than 1,500 licensed hemp producers in the state,

"Agriculture is North Carolina's largest industry and giving North Carolina farmers certainty that they can continue to participate in this growing market is the right thing to do for rural communities and our economy," Cooper said in a news release announcing he had signed three bills.

Hemp contains a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users. Marijuana remains illegal.

Another bill that Cooper signed into law attempts to crack down on large, organized thefts at stores by raising penalties and regulating high-volume third-party sellers of merchandise at online marketplace sites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighncmarijuanageneral assemblylawsroy cooperdepartment of agriculture
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Local law students react to swearing in of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Homeownership becoming more expensive in the Triangle
RDU gears up for busy July 4th holiday passengers
Raleigh woman named in long lost Emmett Till case warrant
Misdiagnosed 'miracle baby' improving thanks to last-minute treatment
Wake First Responders, Officers, Volunteers honored with CIT awards
FBI raids Fayetteville church accused of operating as a cult
Show More
Durham's East End Connector opens after construction delays
Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, returns to Seattle for repairs
ABC11 to present Raleigh's July 4th fireworks show at Dix Park
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
NC hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK
More TOP STORIES News