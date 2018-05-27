NC high school basketball player dies at Nike Event

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

A player for a North Carolina youth basketball team collapsed and died on the court at a tournament in Virginia.

James Hampton played for Team United out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and was at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event in Hampton, Virginia.

Team United director Jacoby Davis told The Charlotte Observer that Hampton was running and turned to say something to a referee Saturday night when he collapsed.

Davis says paramedics did chest compressions on the court before Hampton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old went to Liberty Heights school in Charlotte and was scheduled to graduate high school next year.

Davis says Hampton's team wants to play their final two games Sunday in honor of their teammate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscharlotte news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News