NC History: African American cemetery lies hidden in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --It's easy to drive past Geer Cemetery. If you aren't paying attention, you'd never notice the African American cemetery nestled in the 800 block of Colonial Street.
Jessica Thompson is with Friends of Geer Cemetery, an organization committed to maintaining the cemetery.
She explained the history of the two-plus acre lot, before running her gloves over a headstone that's fallen from its base.
"Candace Allen," Thompson read on the stone. "Mother."
Candace Allen's stone is one of many that have been busted or shattered over time. Thompson said this is an example of what happens in old cemeteries.
Allen's grave marker is practically buried under leaves, debris, and other dirt. Allen's headstone is just one of many untold stories on this hallowed ground.
"This is a community of untold stories," said Thompson.
Geer Cemetery, an African American cemetery, was officially created in 1877 when two acres were sold to a burial society for African Americans. Though Thompson believes it may have been a burial ground longer than the official opening states.
Death certificates weren't officially a thing around 1900, so for 30 plus years, an official paper trail of who went where was minimal. At least 1,500 people were buried in Geer Cemetery between 1908 and 1944, according to a News and Observer article from 2014. Moreover, locating many of the graves is next to impossible.
Early prominent members of the black community are here...somewhere. Friends of Geer Cemetery has put up approximate markers to remember those like Reverend Augustus Shepard, the founder of Oxford Central Children's Orphanage and father to James Shepard, the man who would go on to establish North Carolina Central University.
This plot of land is also the final resting place to Ediam Markham.
"The organizer of Hayti Business District," Thompson said. "And he founded what is now St. Joseph's AME church. I think that time it was Union Bethel."
Friends of Geer Cemetery isn't exactly sure when Markham is buried, but a headstone signifies an approximate area.
The Cemetery was closed in 1944 by the Durham City Health Department for overcrowding.
Additionally, much of the ground at the cemetery is wavy. It's clear that those waves are graves left unmarked.
Thompson warned us to be cautious of those areas, saying that decaying wood coffins are the culprit.
Thompson also showed us one grave, marked simply with a slate head and foot stone.
"So that signifies something... poverty, slavery possibly. Who knows?" Thompson said.
Friends of Geer Cemetery is open to volunteers.