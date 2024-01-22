People gather from across NC to speak against proposed insurance rate hike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A public hearing was held Monday to address a proposed insurance rate hike for North Carolina homeowners.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the North Carolina Rate Bureau proposed an average statewide increase of 42%. Rate proposals are significantly higher in the state's coastal communities.

People traveled from across the state to voice their concerns.

County and city leaders are also worried about the impact on citizens who are on a fixed income.

Real estate agents also spoke out, saying a rate hike like this could cause major damage to the market.

Homeowners like Mike Randall , who could feel the most impact from the proposed rate hike.

He retired in 2017 and his income from last year to now is going up by $135 dollars a month, but with the proposed insurance rate hike coupled with his property tax increase it would cost him $184.

Randall says he will have to cut back to make up the difference.

"I just wonder why the costs of living for insurance companies, property tax, for pharmaceutical companies why they're cost of living seems to be going up 30, 40, 50% and our cost of living goes up by 2 or 3%," said Randall.

The proposed rate hike in Wake and Durham counties is 39%.

Cumberland County is higher at 45%.

If you own a home near the beach, it could be even worse, with a proposed 99.4% percent increase for beach areas in places like Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Typically, in these cases the State Department of Insurance can negotiate to get the rates lower which was the case nearly four years ago.