Crash kills 1 NC lineman, critically injures another repairing power lines downed by Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction behind in Mexico Beach.

CHIPLEY, Fla. --
Two utility company linemen are dead and a third is critically injured after a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer hit them while they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in Florida's Panhandle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release the crash happened Wednesday evening near Chipley, which is north of Panama City.

Sgt. R.C. Livingston says the vehicle was heading north on State Road 77 when it went onto the shoulder and struck the men.

Livingston says 52-year-old George Cecil of Cole Rain, North Carolina, and 60-year-old James Ussery of Chipley, Florida, died. The injured man, described as a 22-year-old from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The highway patrol says charges are pending against 37-year-old John Goedtke of Thonotosassa.

