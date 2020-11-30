Community & Events

NC man helps feed families for Thanksgiving after winning more than $100K in lottery

RALEIGH -- A North Carolina man used his winnings from a lottery jackpot to help feed people who might have otherwise gone without a Thanksgiving dinner.

News outlets report that after William Bailey of Weddington claimed his $167,849 on Monday in the Cash 5 game at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he and his wife were going to the grocery store to buy turkeys.

Bailey said he would enlist his grandsons to help him pass out the dinners because he wanted them to know what it felt like to help people. After taxes, the Baileys took home $118,755.

