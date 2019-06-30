NC lottery officials seeking $487K Cash 5 winner before ticket expires

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Lottery officials are seeking the winner of the Jan. 9 Cash 5 $487,105 jackpot before it expires in July.The winning ticket for the Jan. 9 drawing was sold at the Circle K on South Main Street in Lillington, officials said.The winning numbers were 7-22-23-29-32.The ticket expires on Monday, July 8 - the end of the 180-day period winners have to claim a prize.To claim the prize, the winner should bring the ticket to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on July 8."Let's get the word out that this Cash 5 jackpot is still waiting to be claimed" said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "Whoever had the great luck to win this prize deserves to get it. Check your Cash 5 tickets so we can get this jackpot to the person who won it."