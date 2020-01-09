NC man accused of using threats to force wife, stepdaughter into sexual servitude

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities said a man is accused of using threats of deportation to force a woman from Nicaragua and her daughter into sexual servitude.
The man, Jason White, and the woman were married for three years.
White's mother, Toddie White told WSOC he traveled to Nicaragua to marry her, but she couldn't become a legal resident until they could prove that they were married for more than two years.
Sheriff's investigators said White told his wife he would not go to affirm their marriage unless she did exactly what he demanded.
Toddie White claims otherwise, she said her son is a Gulf War veteran who is disabled and unable to work due to severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
"He loved her," Toddie White tells ABC.
Jason White's wife and stepdaughter were dependent on him to the point that he was able to take advantage of the two by making ultimatums.
"He had too much control," Cleveland County Maj. Joel Shores said.
Shores said he not only sent inappropriate text messages through Facebook to his stepdaughter, he also touched the teen.
Stranded thousands of miles away from home, White's wife and daughter have now moved out of the house and are living with friends in Casar.
Casar is out of jail on bond.
