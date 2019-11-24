NC man accused of kidnapping woman shot dead by police in Bladen County standoff

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage has died after being shot by officers during a three-hour-long standoff in Bladen County on Friday.

The District Attorney Jon David said Lance Edward Smith died Friday evening after being shot multiple times by law enforcement during the standoff.

David said Smith was holding a woman hostage which then led to the standoff.

David told ABC-affiliate WSOC, Smith released the victim and then fired shots at the officers, who returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times.

No officers were injured during the standoff.

The SBI is now investigating the incident.
