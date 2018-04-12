Polk County man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body in well

Jeremy Lynn Bradshaw (Credit: Polk County Detention Center)

COLUMBUS, N.C (WTVD) --
A man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dumping her body in an abandoned well in North Carolina.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets Jeremy Lynn Bradshaw was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Karen Denise Jenkins.

Authorities say her remains were found near Columbus.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sheriff Donald J. Hill says Jenkins was reported missing with the Spartanburg County, South Carolina Sheriff's Office. In January, Polk County received her missing person report from Spartanburg County.

The Landrum, South Carolina woman was 46 years old when she disappeared and was last seen on her way to Polk County in November. She was dating the Columbus man periodically for almost three years.

It is unclear if Bradshaw has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killednorth carolina newscrimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News