NC man charged with groping teen in water off SC beach

Derby C. Sykes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday in North Myrtle in connection to a sexual assault that was reported on June 25, according to a spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach, WPDE reported.

Derby C. Sykes of Bladenboro, North Carolina is charged with criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

Officials say Sykes reportedly made contact with a 16-year-old girl who was swimming in the ocean near 4th Avenue North.

Sykes allegedly grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

He was said to have been caught on a nearby surveillance camera, and the victim was able to identify him.

Sykes is being held in jail with no bond.
