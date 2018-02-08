NC man charged with pistol-whipping clerk, threatening 4-year-old boy

Deone Brice (Credit: Lowell police via WSOC)

LOWELL, North Carolina --
Police have arrested the man accused of pistol-whipping a clerk and pointing a gun at a 4-year-old boy during a violent robbery at Lowell Mini Mart.

According to WSOC, Deone Brice was caught on surveillance video putting the clerk's son in a chokehold and pointing the gun at the clerk while the clerk's 4-year-old grandson watched.


The employee said that the robber also aimed the gun at her grandson and threatened to kill him.

Officers said Brice, who is a registered sex offender, was already in jail for violating the rules of his probation by picking up an elementary school student from their bus stop weeks before the robbery.

A judge gave Brice a $500,000 bond for the new charges against him.

Police also arrested Dustin Bingham who they believe was the getaway driver.
