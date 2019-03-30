Crime & Safety

North Carolina man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman captive for three months, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman captive for three months, deputies say

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman said she had been held captive for three months, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrested Earl Sinclair Jr. (also known as Romulus Arkbar Sinclair) on March 27 in Person County.



According to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, the investigation was started on March 20, 2019. The victim was found in the roadway, after jumping out of a vehicle driven by Sinclair in the St. Pauls area.

The victim, who has not been identified, reported that she was held captive in her bedroom and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions over the past three months.

Sinclair had been wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for multiple felonies occurring from Dec. 22, 2018 to March 21, 2019.

He has been charged with first degree forcible rape, crimes against nature, first degree kidnapping, second degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the custody of the Durham County Detention Facility without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyncrapekidnapping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
1 killed in car crash in Orange County
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car
60-year-old pedestrian struck by GoTriangle bus, officials say
2 California women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Free Community Health Fair held in Raleigh
Show More
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother was focus of ABC's 20/20
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Kilos of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
More TOP STORIES News