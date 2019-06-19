Hendersonville man gets 22 years for convincing minors to produce child porn through smart phone apps

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for convincing minors to produce child pornography through smart phone apps.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 31-year-old Gabriel Zagazeta of Hendersonville must also serve a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender after his release. Zagazeta pleaded guilty to charges in January and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court records say Zagazeta created an account in 2016 through one app popular among young children and teenagers which also enables users to chat and exchange self-produced images and videos.

Forensic analysis of computer devices, hard drives and two phones seized from Zagazeta's found 1001 images and 1099 videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
