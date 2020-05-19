North Carolina man shoots at couple in school parking lot after mistaking them for Russian mafia

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man is facing charges for shooting at a couple he said he thought was part of the Russian mafia.One of the victims called 911 Friday night after shots were fired in his direction."They shot my car up," the caller said.He was with his girlfriend at Stuart W Cramer High School in Gaston County. He said he wanted to show her the county's new high-tech high school.As they started to leave, one truck blocked their path and another car tried to corner them."We were just driving around having a good time and some guy stopped literally got out of his car. Pointed a gun at me," the caller said.He put the car in reverse and then bullets started flying through the windshield.One of them went by their heads and through the seat."We were probably inches from a double homicide," Cramerton Police Capt. T. N. Jones said. "Somebody was watching over them that they just didn't get hit. It's a miracle."In court, the district attorney said the couple had no idea there was a drug deal going on in the parking lot of the school, that's now vacant because of COVID-19.But there is security video.Michael Keeter is now facing two counts of attempted murder.According to the DA, Keeter thought the couple was part of the Russian mafia and was coming to collect a debt he owes.The FBI is also involved in the investigation.