Marine murder suspect who abandoned Camp Lejeune post believed to be in Virginia

ROANOKE, VA. (WTVD) -- Roanoke police officers are looking for Michael Brown, a murder suspect believed to have killed his mother's boyfriend.
Brown is a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune. On Oct. 18 he abandoned his post.
On November 9, Brown's mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead in Hardy, Virginia.
Investigators believe Brown is responsible for that homicide. They've charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. However, he remains at large.
WSET said authorities found Brown's RV in Roanoke early Thursday morning.
Brown is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
NOTE: Video found in this article is from a previous update in the search for Michael Brown.
