The bull took off while it was being moved from a pasture to an enclosed area because of the severe weather, according to CMPD.

Bull spooked by storm running loose in Charlotte; police and animal control on the hunt

Police in the Queen City are looking for a bull on the run. Yes, you read that right--a bull is on the loose in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC), the bull took off Monday night after being spooked by a storm.

Animal care officers were dispatched to the area to assist the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) just after 7 p.m. in the Moores Chapel Road area where the animal was spotted.

ACC said the bull was being moved from a pasture to an enclosed area because of the severe weather in the area when it "fled the scene."

The owner of the bull, CMPD officers and an animal control officer tried to corral the bull back into a trailer but had no luck. Police gave the owner permission to neutralize the animal if necessary, however, the bull ran off into a heavily wooded area, CMPD said.

CMPD then called in the SWAT team to use its heat-seeking drone to locate and track the bull but this attempt was also unsuccessful.

After more than three hours of trying to find the animal, police call off the search around 10:45 p.m. They returned Tuesday morning with the drone but didn't find the bull and haven't received any reported sightings.

Anyone who sees the bull is asked to call 311 and should not attempt to capture it.