Former NC nurse charged with murdering 2 patients by giving lethal insulin doses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former nurse in North Carolina is facing murder charges in connection with the death of two patients.

The Forsyth County district attorney says Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin to two of his patients.

A third patient survived after receiving a near fatal dose.

The incidents happened between 2021 and January 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The hospital says it notified police when it discovered what was happening.

Investigators say Hayes was a "Rogue Nurse" who didn't know the patients before the incidents.

There is no motive at this time.