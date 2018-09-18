HURRICANE FLORENCE

NC nurses called to volunteer in wake of Hurricane Florence

A woman waits inside an American Red Cross evacuation shelter in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on September 17, 2018. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Nurses are in high demand in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is asking any nurses who can volunteer to step forward.


Individual nurses in North Carolina should register with the Red Cross, according to NCDHHS.

Any teams of nurses who are available to serve are asked to register with the North Carolina Training Exercise Response Management System.

Nurses from outside of North Carolina may only practices as nurses in established healthcare systems or through the American Red Cross due to license restrictions, according to the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Any nurses from out of state may register with their state's Emergency Management Department for now, NCNA said. North Carolina's Office of Emergency Medical Services will reach out to other states for resources as needed in the coming months.
