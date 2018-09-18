.@NCDHHS @SecMandyCohen: Nurses who can volunteer, please step forward. Register with the Red Cross or register with the state if you have a team that is able to serve. Get more details on NCDHHS website.— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 18, 2018
Individual nurses in North Carolina should register with the Red Cross, according to NCDHHS.
Any teams of nurses who are available to serve are asked to register with the North Carolina Training Exercise Response Management System.
Nurses from outside of North Carolina may only practices as nurses in established healthcare systems or through the American Red Cross due to license restrictions, according to the North Carolina Nurses Association.
Any nurses from out of state may register with their state's Emergency Management Department for now, NCNA said. North Carolina's Office of Emergency Medical Services will reach out to other states for resources as needed in the coming months.